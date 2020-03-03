Classes remain suspended at Unizulu as police urged to crack down on lawlessness

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Classes at the University of Zululand (UniZulu) will remain suspended on Tuesday after violent protests by students who torched a police vehicle and a mobile kitchen. Students went on the rampage on Sunday night over issues of allowances and being able to elect a Student Representative Council. Their violent actions however forced the university management to shut down the campus on Monday and forced students to vacate their residences. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli strongly condemned the violence that saw students barricade the entrances of the KwaDlangezwa Campus. Additional police resources have been deployed on campus in the wake of the violence.

Commenting in the wake of this violent protest, Ntuli said those responsible for the destruction must be taken to task.

“It is totally unacceptable that a police vehicle would be burnt when police are there to ensure that innocent people are protected, and property is safeguarded against vandalism. We have engaged the police to move swiftly and arrest all the perpetrators responsible for the malicious damage to property and acts of violence. Violence is not the solution when there are issues and we expect students in institutions of higher learning to engage constructively in resolving challenges,” said Ntuli.

Last year Ntuli had to intervene in resolving violence in the very same university after a local police satellite police station was set alight. It is believed that students are protesting over student funding issues and academic exclusion.

Ntuli expressed utter disgust at the targeting of enforcement officers, saying anyone who is attacking the police and their buildings must be dealt with immediately.

“We are calling for calm as we are stepping in to stabilise the situation. We urge the university management to work with enforcement agencies and to protect non-protesting students,” added MEC Ntuli.

Daily News