Durban - THE Clifton College team entering this year’s National High Schools Quiz plan to donate all their cash prizes to their schoolmate Robbie Eddles, who has been fighting leukaemia since last year, if they win. “It’s something that is quite close to home for us,” said Grade 9 pupil Mikka Spurrett. “We are doing everything we can to try and help him.”

Clifton College was the first school from KwaZulu-Natal to enter this year's competition.

The school will be represented by Grade 9 pupils Mikka, Mayenzeke Faya, Abhay Singh and Shaun Matthysen.

The boys said they have a range of interests between them, which makes them a strong team.

Shaun is keen on politics, Mikka enjoys sport, Mayenzeke follows all the entertainment news, and Abhay is up to date on current affairs.

The team said they were looking forward to facing local rivals Glenwood High School.

The Daily News, The Star, Pretoria News and the Cape Argus will each host their own regional quiz and the top two teams will participate in the National High School Quiz Finals on September 19 at the Sandton campus of IIE Varsity College, the main sponsor of the quiz .

Entries for the Daily News High Schools Quiz close on June 21. The Regional prizes include:

R20 000 to the winning school;

R2 000 for each team member, and coach;

R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving pupil;

R10 000 to the runner-up school and R10 00 for each team member and coach.

Visit www.hsquiz.co.za to enter your team. For more info, contact Tashni Bridgmohan at 0313082557 or [email protected]

The winner of the national quiz receives R20000 for their school and R5000. The runner-up school wins R10000 and R2500 for each team member and coach.

