DAYLIN Paul’s Broken Land project is on exhibition at the KZNSA Gallery.

Durban - Former Chatsworth resident, independent photographer, writer and teacher Daylin Paul said he felt as though it was his homecoming celebration at his first exhibition and the launch of his book on Tuesday at the KZNSA Gallery. The 34-year-old was the fifth winner of the Ernest Cole Award, named after South African documentary photographer Ernest Cole, who risked his life to share his imagery with the world and died in exile in New York in 1990.

“Two years ago, when I won the award for the Broken Land project, I received funding to complete the project. Now this is the finished project. The exhibition will be in KZN for the whole month. It’s a special feeling to come back home with this achievement. I think I’m at the peak of my goals.

“I’ve never had an exhibition before. Even so, I don’t care much about that. My main concern is showing people what’s happening in the world, and about climate change. Climate change is not going to happen in 10 or five years’ time but it’s happening now, and people are dying. ”

Paul’s Broken Land explores the other side of power. It’s set in Mpumalanga, home of South Africa’s arable soils, and an area where nine power- burning coal stations are active.

He has taken his talent internationally and his work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, Foreign Policy and the Financial Times.

“I’ve been a freelancer for about 10 years. Now I’m a head of publications at New Frame that was launched last year.” New Frame is a not-for-profit social justice media publication based in Johannesburg.

Paul said his work was not always a case of getting a picture that told a story - his aim was to provoke questions.

“I want people to look at my photographs and have questions, not solutions,” he said.

Paul has also been hosting workshops to educate and groom young people, ensuring the next generation of photojournalists can show the world what is happening out there.

Daily News