Cogta steps in over protests in Ladysmith









PROTESTERS in Ladysmith are for mayor Vincent Madlala to step down. Madlala is accused of corruption. Durban - THE Alfred Duma Local Municipality said it would forward the memorandum from the Klipriver Taxi Association calling for the mayor to step down to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). The association, Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation and members of the Ladysmith community handed over the memorandum, which accuses mayor Vincent Madlala of failing to act against corrupt municipal officials allegedly involved in the taxi feud. Ladysmith was brought to a standstill on Wednesday by protests for the second time this year on the same issue. The protesters accused Madlala of failing to hold accountable the municipal officials implicated in corruption, including himself. They also alleged that Madlala kept firearms registered to the municipality at his house and accused him of being involved in a taxi feud that has led to the deaths of several people. Municipal spokesperson Siyabonga Maphalala said the municipality acknowledged the memorandum received this week, which would be forwarded to Cogta to determine the intervention mechanism and investigations on matters raised. Maphalala said this information would then be relayed to the aggrieved parties.

He said no interruptions or damages to property were reported.

“We are a council characterised by an open-door policy approach towards any forms of engagements and we remain committed to serve the constituencies within our jurisdiction with pride and excellence,” he said.

While Jennifer Wallace from the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce said the economic effect of the protests were devastating as businesses had lost millions of rand in recent months, Maphalala said the town remained financially viable.

Bhekuyise Masondo, chairperson of the Klipriver Taxi Association, said the involvement of the taxi operators in the march was intended to highlight their complaints about taxi violence, and the lack of proper security at the taxi rank that put commuters at risk.

Masondo said they believed the taxi violence would end and the municipality run smoothly should Madlala step down as mayor.

The IFP called on Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka to immediately intervene before the situation got out of hand.

Otto B Kunene, the IFP provincial spokesperson for Cogta issues, said allegations against the mayor must be investigated and appropriate action must be taken if found to be true.

Sharon Buys, of the DA, concurred with Kunene and added that the people who put forward these allegations against Madlala should come forward with evidence.

“While people have the constitutional right to protest, proper channels should be utilised. The economy of the town needs everyone to work together to ensure that it is stable. It is wrong for the business community and the residents to be inconvenienced.”

Andile Hlatshwayo, national chairperson of Ubombano Louthula Organisation, said: “Should we not get a satisfactory response from Cogta or the municipality in seven days, we will go back to the streets until the mayor steps down,” he said.

