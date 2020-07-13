Cold front brings hail and snow to KZN

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal was not spared the weekend’s cold front, which brought hail and snow resulting in dangerous driving conditions. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the weekend’s inclement weather saw disaster management teams in the province responding to many incidents. Saturday’s storm brought hail and snow in the KZN interior, also resulting in the closure of smaller access roads in areas with excessive snowfall. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned communities to remain vigilant through the winter season “especially during a time when the province is likely to see an increase in veld fires, house fires and fires in informal settlements, as well as strong winds and extreme temperatures”. Hlomuka warned residents of the dangers posed by sources of heat, such as candles, paraffin stoves, gas stoves, heaters and braziers, when these are left unattended, potentially starting fires.

There were reports of snowfall in Howick, Hilton and Drakensberg. Hail storms were also reported in Pinetown, Pietermaritzburg and Waterfall.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said he had received reports of slight snowfall in the Drakensberg but there were no further reports.

Dlamini said there was not sufficient rainfall, as Mount Edgecombe recorded 14mm, Mandeni 5.4mm, Pietermaritzburg 4.4mm, and Durban 3.4mm.

“For the coming week, there is no system in place but temperatures will be improving from Monday. Durban will likely see a maximum temperature of 23°C. However, temperatures might drop slightly on Tuesday, with Durban reaching a maximum of 21°C,” said Dlamini.

Despite reports of expected rough seas, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said no boating incidents were recorded.

Daily News