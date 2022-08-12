Cold front expected to hit KwaZulu-Natal this weekend

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal will be affected by the series of cold fronts expected to hit the Western Cape. The South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that a cold front would be sweeping through bringing along with it a chance of showers and thundershowers, as well as cool to cold temperatures.

Saws weather forecaster Julius Mahlangu said they were expecting some rain over KZN on Saturday. “A 30% chance over the south-eastern part of KZN.” “It looks like the northern parts of the province will be quite warm, expecting around the mid-20s, but over the southern parts of the province, the temperatures will be ranging between 15℃ and about 20℃,” Mahlangu said.

He said that across the whole province on Sunday, there is also a 30% chance of some showers and thundershowers. “It looks like there will be cooler conditions across the whole province. It might even be cold over the south-western parts of the province which include areas like Underberg and Kokstad, extending up to areas around Mooi River. “Then it looks like from Monday afternoon it will be clearing,” Mahlangu said.

He said that it did not look promising for snowfall, however, if any, it will be light snow over Lesotho. “Nothing much to write home about.” Daily News