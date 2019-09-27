An activist said the homeless living and sleeping underground was a sign of desperation.
The chairperson of the eThekwini task team on homelessness, Raymond Perrier, said homeless people previously used storm-water pipes to store their meagre belongings,
“It’s the only place where they feel it’s safe to keep their important belongings. Sleeping and living under there can’t be comfortable, but they’ve run out of options and are desperate for help. But as we are entering the rainy season, their lives are in danger and they could get washed away or even drown,” Perrier warned.
“The task team had a meeting on Tuesday and they’re working on a proposal to the city to allocate an area or a park for the homeless to sleep in.