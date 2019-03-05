The drugs that were found on a drug dealer in Chatsworth. File Picture

Durban - Drug manufacturers are packaging drugs in capsules and colour coding them for themselves, making it difficult for drug users to know exactly what they are buying. According to Dr Lochan Naidoo, a Durban-based addiction expert, drug dealers were importing empty capsules and packaging drugs in them, enabling sophisticated syndicates to pack more drugs into one capsule, for higher doses.

Naidoo said the packaging made the treatment of addicts even harder for doctors, because only the dealers and makers of the drugs knew what the colour co-ordinations meant.

He said this made it difficult for drug users to know exactly what they were buying.

“Because it comes in capsules and in different colours, the users can’t describe it and often they don’t know what they have taken,” he said.

Naidoo was speaking after the bust of a drug laboratory in Springfield Park where, among other things, empty capsules were found.

Another bust was made in Gauteng at the weekend, at a house at Braamfischerville in Soweto. Four people aged 35 to 58 were arrested on suspicion of operating a laboratory being used to produce mandrax.

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit (POCU) and the eThekwini Inner South Cluster’s Provincial Drug and Firearms Unit swooped on the Springfield Park laboratory on Saturday. They arrested two men and two women. The four were working on a machine producing capsules suspected of containing heroin.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of thousands of kilograms of methaqualone powder, which is generally used to make mandrax tablets. One tablet press, about 10 000 mandrax tablets and 40 000 empty capsules - with an estimated value of more than R50 million - were recovered.

The initial arrests led police to a house in Shepstone Place, Westville, and recovered approximately 20kg of methaqualone. Three more people were arrested.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the seven suspects were in police custody and would be charged with manufacturing and dealing in heroin and mandrax, as well as in terms of the Medicines Control Act.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole applauded the massive drug busts.

Cele said substance abuse was a serious problem which tore communities apart.

“As the South African Police Service, we will continue to focus on tackling this problem at its source by squeezing and closing the space for the drug manufacturers and protecting the youth of our country,” he said.

Sitole said the detection and closure of drug laboratories contributed significantly to keeping drugs off the streets and from children.

Naidoo said the country should look at reducing the availability of drugs, especially for children.

He said people took drugs because they were readily available as a distraction from the realities of life.

Daily News