Ugu spokesperson France Zama said the municipality would send letters of dismissal to staff who continued with the strike.
Last week staff embarked on a protest at the municipality, demanding that municipal manager Dhanpalan Naidoo leave. Disciplinary hearings against 14 Ugu employees who were suspended for misconduct were also scheduled to start last week.
Zama said the district municipality has about one million residents and is largely rural. Its provision of services was affected by the ongoing strike. He said they had dismissed 42 people from Harding municipality, which falls under the district, last week. The workers were dismissed for embarking on illegal strike action in support of the suspended employees.
The workers have been striking over allegations of corruption and demanded that Naidoo be removed from his position.