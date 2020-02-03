'Come back to work or you're fired' - KZN municipality warns workers









Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA Durban - COME back to work or you will be fired. This was the ultimatum given by the Ugu municipality to striking workers after some downed tools affecting many of its operations. Ugu spokesperson France Zama said the municipality would send letters of dismissal to staff who continued with the strike. Last week staff embarked on a protest at the municipality, demanding that municipal manager Dhanpalan Naidoo leave. Disciplinary hearings against 14 Ugu employees who were suspended for misconduct were also scheduled to start last week. Zama said the district municipality has about one million residents and is largely rural. Its provision of services was affected by the ongoing strike. He said they had dismissed 42 people from Harding municipality, which falls under the district, last week. The workers were dismissed for embarking on illegal strike action in support of the suspended employees. The workers have been striking over allegations of corruption and demanded that Naidoo be removed from his position.

Zama said the disciplinary hearings were postponed because the municipality wanted to ensure they were not disrupted like the first hearing was.

SA Municipal Workers’ Union Ugu district chairperson Mthandeni Ngcobo said the protest had been successful. He believed they would not get a fair hearing because of the bias against their members.

Ngcobo said Ugu was experiencing water service issues because of corruption and that the average resident was struggling to get basic services.

The Daily News reported last year that the unions wanted the municipality to be placed under administration due to alleged rampant corruption and irregularly awarded tenders to select companies.

It has also been reported that the municipality faces a cash crunch.

Even though there were tensions, “we are open to discussions”, Ngcobo said.

Zama scoffed at the suggestion and said it was a publicity stunt by the union. “We can’t discuss legalising illegal action,” he said, referring to an interdict the municipality secured against the strike action. The issues the strikers raised were not new and the municipality had addressed them a long time ago, Zama said.

He asked the public to be patient with the municipality while they addressed the strike action. “We need to deal with this irritation in-house,” he said. Zama said the suspended employees would be given a fair hearing.

Daily News