Durban - Reducing the stigma around reporting elder abuse is the first step to tackling the issue, the Common Age Africa Conference heard on Tuesday. “Fear dominates all elderly of voicing their cases. This could have an extremely negative effect if there is no additional support system to protect them from abuse,” said Nirupa Kasserchun from The Association for the Aged (Tafta).

Kasserchun’s presentation focused on elder abuse and its different forms.

“Neglect relates to any passive or active behaviour resulting in an elder’s basic rights to shelter, food and safety not being met. Passive neglect is unintentional and can be the result of an overwhelmed family member or caregiver or an under-trained caregiver. Active neglect is an intentional disregard for the needs of a senior.”

The conference came on the back of recent videos on social media showing people being assaulted. One was of 59-year old Bacabangile Ngcobo, from KwaHlabisa, northern KwaZulu-Natal, being beaten with a stick by a 19-year-old girl. Another was of 52-year-old Olivia Makete, who was kicked while on the floor by ANC member Thabang Setona during a protest march outside Luthuli House.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than one in 10 older adults experience some type of abuse, but only one in five cases or fewer are reported.

During the conference, Tafta conducted research with 55 old people to find out what issues were important to them. Their priorities were affordable accommodation for the elderly from the government, with services to meet their needs, a review of the state pension so that it's a liveable amount, and the introduction of a universal burial scheme for elders.

