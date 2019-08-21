Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Durban - The Wentworth community took to social media to voice their opinion on the latest murder in the community where two people were shot on Wednesday. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said in the early hours of Wednesday a couple was sleeping at their place of residence on Austerville Drive when they were allegedly attacked by unknown people.

"A person shot and wounded them. A 35-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound on the abdomen. A man sustained head injuries. They were both taken to hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries,"she said.

The deceased has been identified as Shane Majority. He lived in a Wendy House along Austerville Drive.

Mbele said charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at Wentworth police station for investigation.

His girlfriend was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after running to the police station for help.

According to an eyewitness who was in the Wendy House at the time, a gunman allegedly walked up to the bare window with no curtain. He saw Majority sleeping beside his girlfriend.

The gunman then shot them both through the back of the Wendy House that is situated in a complex known as “The Ark”.

The shooting drew mixed reactions from the Wentworth (South Africa) Represent!! Facebook page.

Justin Titus said: " May the deceased rest in peace and the flowing of his blood not become part and parcel of the statics of unresolved cases. We pray his girlfriend has a full and speedy recovery so she may recover to live her life of purpose beyond circumstances.There has been so many shooting/ stabbing incidents over the past five years. So many that I have lost track of the numbers and of the victims themselves. A few years ago Cookie Edwards organised a march through our community, that was such a powerful reminder of our own people who have lost their lives through violence on our streets. In remembrance of all people that were murdered in our community may we remember them in the hope of it being a reality check to our community of how bad the situation actually is?"

Chantel Louis: "This is too much. Across from Wentworth Police station. Whatever next?"

Zane Scullard: " Wentworth is under siege...because of disobedience...our people are fearful ..This is what's being allowed by our government throughout South Africa...it's ethnic cleansing...Drugs,murder,prostitution.We are rendered useless.We can't even fight back.Men are drugged and women have to stand up to these pigs.Learn to heal our people through mass movement and prayer."

Susan Walljee: "Oh this is out of hand every Tom Dick and Harry has a gun now a days. Where are all these guns coming from. This shooting happened right next door to my child and grand kids. I am so worried those places are made off timber. Any bullet could have ended up in their house."

