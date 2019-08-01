DESPITE the terrible conditions at the Cato Manor Golden Games, the senior citizens felt ‘the show must go on’. Pictured is the winner of the females’ 200m race Nomveliso Mjoli and runner-up Neelavathi Devasagayam. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE Golden Games district selections for senior citizens got off to a rocky start on Wednesday with pensioners complaining about the poor conditions at the Cato Manor Sports Complex, in Mayville, Durban. The KZN Golden Games, hosted by eThekwini Municipality, is expected to be held in October and Wednesday was set down for provincial selections.

On their arrival early yesterday, entrants found unsanitary toilets and complained that no breakfast was provided to help take their medication before participating in the event.

Wally Lettman, chairperson of the Newlands East Senior Citizens Club, said the event was initially supposed to be held at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

“We only learnt of the change of venue when we were on the bus this (Wednesday) morning. The entire event was planned so poorly, and when we voice our grievances to government, they look at you blankly”, he said.

About 300 senior citizens sat in the sun without any cover or water.

When the Daily News arrived at the sports complex, there were no ground markings and no finishing line tape.

The senior citizens felt the treatment they received was inexcusable.

“We would also like to know how much the government spends on these events and why they are not being transparent with us,” Lettman said.

Dorothy Ganesh, 68, said she could not use the toilets, as it was unsanitary and also had no toilet paper.

“The games today are almost over and we still do not have anything to eat. Although some can afford to bring a meal, what about those who cannot?” she questioned.

Louis Olivier, 81, complained that senior citizens were often ignored.

In response, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “So far, no one has fainted or reported any medical issues. We have paramedics on-site and the ablution facilities are working fine.

“The senior citizens are even provided with purified water in sachets. The allegations are not true.”

DA councillor Yogis Govender said the treatment towards senior citizens displayed by the city was unacceptable.

“This knee-jerk, bare denial by the municipality is unacceptable. There is no reason why our senior citizens would misrepresent any of these issues,” she said.

Daily News