Proud graduates of the recent Engen End User Computer Literacy programme in Wentworth, Durban.

Durban - For the most part, the south Durban community that comprises, Wentworth, Merebank, Lamontville and uMlazi makes the news for generally for negative publicity: high crime, gangsterism, high unemployment, poverty and drugs. But an education programme, being run by Engen, which has an oil refinery on the built on the doorstep of Wentworth hopes to change that for these communities.

The Engen Computer School has provided that for the past eight years taught skills to over 2000 people in the south Durban basin in the hope that they can find employment and drag themselves out of poverty and other social ills.

Just recently, the Engen Computer School held a graduation ceremony on 5 September where 68 proud community members received certificates for completing an End User computing course. Over the past decade, the free computer skills training school has transformed lives in South Durban by boosting graduates’ prospects of finding employment.

“Including our recent graduates, just over 2000 students have graduated to date, each of them gaining the knowledge and confidence to go out and seek jobs that would otherwise never have been possible,” said Sheryl Casalis, training director of Added Advantage Academy.

The course offers south Durban residents introductory-level computer skills training, covering eight units of the National Certificate: Information Technology, End-User Computing qualification.

To enrol, the applicants must be unemployed school-leavers who reside within the south Durban area. While matric and age criteria are not prescribed, most students who attend the school are aged from 20 to 40.

According to Casalis, three four-month courses are offered per annum, each accommodates at least 80 people and invests approximately R15 000 per student to attend the course.

“The competency rate for students is between 94% and 99% by the time they complete the course,” adds Casalis. “Upon graduation, they are computer literate individuals able to work independently using the most common computer programmes utilised in offices today.”

The third course for 2019 commenced on the 26th of August and had seen at least 78 attendees.

Engen’s head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, Unathi Magida, says the Engen Computer Centre is well known in south Durban and almost always has a waiting list of people wanting to upskill themselves.

“Engen is both proud and humbled to play a small role in positively changing lives of south Durban community members, who reside in an area where the Engen Refinery is located”, said Magida.

“With poverty and unemployment rife in South Africa, Engen is cognisant of the fact that the government cannot be relied on to provide solutions alone, as such, we are committed stepping up and doing the right thing, starting with paying special attention to the people in the communities in which we operate,” she added.

Those wanting to join the programme are advised to visit the centre located on Tara Road.

Daily News







