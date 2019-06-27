File picture: Supplied

Durban - Four Durban pharmacies have been robbed by armed men in the past two weeks. The most recent happened on Tuesday and the first was robbed on June 12.

Maxwell Centre Pharmacy (Durban Central) was hit on June 25, Mediquick Pharmacy & Medicine Depot (Berea) on June 23, Medfield Pharmacy (Springfield) on June 18 and Pather’s Pharmacy (Sydenham) on June 12.

A witness at Medfield said it was the third time he had been involved in an armed robbery.

He had gone to the pharmacy at about midday and was standing in the queue awaiting his turn.

There were three or four people before him, and then two men walked in, he said.

“I knew then that something wasn’t right,” he said. “The guys took out their guns (three). There were five of them, three were already in the queue and two had walked in.

“They pointed their guns at the tellers, took the money, then threatened to shoot the owner if he did not show them the safe.”

He said the robbers had parked their car near the pharmacy.

A source from Pather’s Pharmacy said they were accosted by two armed men who came in posing as customers.

“They took a lot of money, a bag, a staff’s cellphone, her earrings, and testing devices,” he said.

He said the robbers looked organised, as if they had been watching them. They obeyed the robbers’ instructions and did not suffer any injuries during the robbery.

“We’re on a busy street, it’s amazing that no one saw what happened,” he added.

The man said that, having seen footage from one of the other pharmacies, it looked like the same men had robbed their pharmacy.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were investigating a case of robbery.

There were no arrests or recoveries at this stage. Zwane could not say by the time of publication whether the robberies were linked.

Daily News