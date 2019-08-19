Sewage spill at number 123 on Cato apartments in the Cato street, Berea for few days. Residents are complaining about the smell in the area. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban -A Sewerage spill has caused a stink with Bulwer, Durban, residents who have complained of having to deal with the smell for months and argued that it has become a health hazard. However, eThekwini Municipality said it had not been tardy in dealing with the issue.

A Cato Road resident, who asked not to be named, told the Daily News that the leak started on June 12.

“I have made several calls and they (the municipality) keep promising that they will fix it,” he said.

What concerned him was that the leak was near St Augustine’s Hospital which has patients entering and exiting the facility. Children would also walk along Cato Road, making them susceptible to getting sick.

He said they had to warn unsuspecting pedestrians who were passing by about the sewage spill.

“It is troubling and disturbing.”

The sewage had continued spilling to such an extent that a caretaker in the block of flats next door to the hospital had to leave because the bad smell had enveloped his room.

It not only affected this building but other residents along the road.

Another resident from the block of flats said the sewage had overflowed to such an extent that it was starting to affect the integrity of the driveway.

The man, who asked not to be named, said things had come to a point where they had to hire a private contractor to deal with the leaking sewage. Soon afterwards, he said municipal workers also started working on the problem.

In response, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said: “The city is working tirelessly to respond with speed to every complaint that has been brought to it. With regards to this complaint, we have since dispatched our teams to respond to it.

“However, it should be brought to the attention of the media and the public that the city has noticed growing illicit tendencies of disposing of alien objects in the sewer system such as condoms, sanitary towels, nappies and other foreign objects which result in the system clogging,” he said.

He urged people to stop engaging in this type of behaviour.

He apologised to residents who were bearing the brunt of the raw sewage spill in the area.

Daily News