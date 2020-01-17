Education stakeholders have warned of dire consequences for the country if this practice is allowed to continue.
SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the pressure on schools to produce excellent results and maintain them contributed to the problem.
“We know about school principals forcing pupils to take certain subjects and not others to boost the schools’ pass rate, especially the matric pass rate. Pupils are robbed of an opportunity to improve in those subjects,” she said.
The Daily News was told that parents of pupils at Ferndale Secondary School in Phoenix were fuming after being told most of last year’s Grade 9 pupils had not met the criterion of passing maths with above 70% to qualify to be in the physics class.