Concerns grow over increasing number of vervet monkeys shot with air guns

Durban - THE Monkey Helpline is rescuing more vervet monkeys which have been shot with pellets from airguns since the start of the lockdown, many of which have died. Monkey Helpline co-founder Steve Smit said: “It has been terrible.” On Saturday, the organisation rescued five monkeys which had pellets in them. Four died. Smit said recently Monkey Helpline had an incident on an estate in which a big, old male monkey was brutalised by dogs after it had been shot through the spine and paralysed. About a month ago, the organisation started a petition, “Ban unconditional private ownership of airguns in South Africa”, for the attention of Police Minister Bheki Cele and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy.

This was after monkeys were shot in Ashburton. The petition also served as an awareness campaign.

“We have decided to put together this petition and to get enough signatures to write a strong letter to the government about it. Unfortunately, we are all sitting in the middle of lockdown. I can’t imagine we will get very much interest from any politician at this point, but we are going to try,” said Smit.

Monkey Helpline had more than 5000 signatures and was hoping for about 10000before it addressed the matter.

“We felt there is not sufficient protection under the conservation regulations (Environment Conservation Act), there is insufficient protection under the Animal Protection Act, and there is insufficient protection by the law enforcers who should be prosecuting under the Firearms Act,” said Smit.

He said monkeys were of no concern to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, which said urban wildlife was the mandate of the municipality.

The by-laws stipulate that it is illegal to harm monkeys.

“There is no assistance and no enthusiasm from the police to investigate or prosecute the crime that has been reported. When people do go, often they are discouraged and told to go to the SPCA,” said Smit.

He said it was still a crime in terms of the Firearms Control Act because someone had witnessed the perpetrator discharging an airgun in a residential area, built-up area or public place.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the organisation was involved in the protection of wildlife as a whole, however in municipalities it gave advice when people called wanting to know how to remove vervet monkeys.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala appealed to those who allegedly did not get assistance from police stations to approach the station commander. Details are available at SAPS community service centres.

Daily News