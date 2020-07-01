Concerns raised after DA councillor shot dead in Chatsworth

Durban - A Chatsworth councillor says he is concerned of yet another shooting taking place as no arrests had yet been made in the weekend killing of his branch executive. Anoop Rampersad described the killing of Bheki Nomthamelo,43, as "tragic". Nomthamelo had been waiting in his car when he was approached by three assailants. "From what I gather they were having a friendly conversation when one of the assailants shot him dead. They then took a taxi into Welbedacht rather than taking one out," said Rampersad. He explained that Nomthamelo was chairperson of the branch executive committee and his portfolio was business forum chairperson.

He said Nomthamelo had been at his Welbedacht offices when he was shot.

Rampersad said he believed Nomthamelo had been shot over employment in the area.

"I believe he was shot because of some business contract that had come into the area," he said.

He said that Nomthamelo as chairperson had the responsibility of selecting and interviewing candidates to be employed on the contract.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on June 27 a man was seated inside his vehicle, which was parked on the road in Welbedacht, when he was allegedly shot and killed by three unknown males.

"He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was declared dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation."

The murder of yet another politician in KwaZulu-Natal came days after ANC ward councillor Bhekithemba Phungula was killed at his home in Umlazi, south of Durban.

According to his family, Phungula was gunned down, after arriving home, by an unknown assailant who fled.

His murder was condemned by the ANC, as well as several high-profile politicians including Police Minister Bheki Cele, Premier Sihle Zikalala and Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

