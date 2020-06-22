Condolences pour in for actor Jovan Muthray who died in Pretoria

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Condolences are pouring in for South African comedian and actor Jòvan Muthray who died on Sunday. Muthray resided in Laudium, Pretoria. Circumstances around his death is unknown and his family have not released a statement yet. According to TVSA-South Africa's TV website Muthray is a South African actor best known for being one of the resident comedians on the SABC2 comedy variety game show #Karektas. Muthray also had a guest starring role as Paresh in the Vuzu Amp drama series aYeYe, in 2015. According to TVSA, Muthray was trained in acting, writing and film directing whilst studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts (BADA), from 2012-2014.

He has subsequently appeared in numerous theatre productions including lead roles in Takalani, Sex & Me; The Interview, Skroothonde and Government Inspector.

He also appeared in a national advert for Wonga.

He had a guest starring role as Zac in the kykNET soapie Binnelanders, making his first appearance on Monday 18 June, 2018.

Durban actor and comedian Koobeshen Naidoo said it was devastating news. Naidoo said, "To have lost such a talented actor at such a young age is really tragic. Hey Jovan, I'll always remember our time on set as well as the talks in the dressing room. You had this energy and vibrancy that set a room alight. Hamba kahle laaitie. I'll miss you."

Francesca Matthys wrote on Facebook, "How does one begin to comprehend this.How does one find the expression for this...Rest easy now."

Aroha Te Ora said,"Damn man...we spoke in November about doing photoshoots for some ideas you were brewing. I hesitated because I felt I was too busy for passion projects. The regret I have now is in not doing the things that could satisfy the artist in me. Rest in power my g. May your memory never be forgetten."

Leonie Ogle-Brooks said, "I have been so honored and lucky to call you a friend. You have always been warm, gentle, honest, kind, hard working, the life of the party, the enabler of growth and the comedian. I will miss all our deep conversations, our road trips, witnessing you on stage, creating work together, sharing coffee and a drink or two till early hours of the morning and laughing at any moment we got. Thank you for the contribution you have made in my life and the many joys and mile stones we have shared together. I am shattered at your loss and will miss you so deeply."

Daily News



