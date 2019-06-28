File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media.

Durban - RESIDENTS of New Dawn Park, near Newlands East, Durban, say they are frustrated by spontaneous water and electricity outages, allegedly caused by a construction company operating in the area. Icon Construction is laying a 1200mm diameter steel pipeline in the area as part of the northern aqueduct augmentation phase 5 water project.

The project began in late 2017, and the works are geographically spread across six wards and not isolated to the Newlands area. The project is due to be completed in about six months.

On Monday, Marbleray Drive and John Dory Drive residents had no electricity after an excavator hit an electricity box.

A resident who asked not to be named said they experienced power cuts three to four times a month.

“Our issue here is that these people should know where they’re digging. I think they don’t know the landscape and that works against us, because there’s nothing we can do when the power is out. Sometimes they hit existing water pipes and again we suffer the consequences,” said the resident.

The outages are also frustrating business people, including doctors in Marbleray Drive.

Dr Alka Laalje, a dentist, said they were affected by spontaneous water and electricity outages almost daily, allegedly due to the negligence of the constructing company.

“No warnings are given. I can’t imagine how the number of commercial properties in this road are being negatively affected. Besides the fiscal aspect, it’s dangerous because often patients are at risk during procedures when either the electricity or water is spontaneously cut. The construction company seems to totally disregard the environment they’re working in and the impact they’re having on the people and businesses,” said Laalje.

A woman from Icon, identified as Fiona, referred the Daily News to the municipality for comment.

Anthony Pierce, chairperson of the residents association, said the community was not opposed to development, but was against Icon for damaging the existing infrastructure.

“The frustration is that they keep breaking existing water pipes and electricity cables, and these aren’t fixed immediately,” Pierce said. He added that this was a weekly occurrence.

Municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele said there had been a few instances of service disruption where “unknown services have been encountered”.

“In these instances, the contractor liaises with the relevant service providers and remains present until the service providers repair any damage and services are restored. The pipe has been laid in the majority of locations in the Newlands area. Rehabilitation and reinstatement works are currently under way,” he said.

Daily News