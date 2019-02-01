THE reinforcements holding together Peter Brown Bridge over the N3 towards Durban have been described as toothpicks. FACEBOOK

Durban - A DIFFERENCE of opinion between the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and the National Treasury over the issuing of contracts is the cause of the delay in repair work at the notorious Peter Brown Bridge on the N3. The bridge, near Pietermaritzburg on the N3 towards Durban, was hit by a truck in late 2016, damaging one of its pillars. The bridge has since been discussed extensively on social media, especially over the past few weeks.

Winterton resident Tyron Gouws, 31, who travels to Durban regularly, said he has to make “the spine-chilling drive under the bridge”.

In a Facebook post earlier this year, Gouws said: “While everybody is worried about the bridge at Spaghetti Junction, no one seems to have noticed the bridge over the N3 towards Durban on Town Hill, being held together by toothpicks for over a year now let’s hear Sanral’s opinion on this.

“It’s just really unsafe. You think the bridge is on the brink of collapse. Sometimes it looks like it’s slanting and the poles supporting it don’t look like they are in the best condition; they are rusty,” he said.

Gouws said people from Winterton and Pietermaritzburg have complained about the bridge often.

“Some people have called Sanral and they were told the bridge is safe, but that does not stop people from worrying,” he said.

Sanral Eastern Region project manager Hugh Brooks said the preferential procurement regulations of 2017 led to a difference of opinion between Sanral and National Treasury on how to prioritise local subcontracting.

“This well-documented delay has meant that Sanral has been unable to finalise our procurement documents. This has resulted in extensive delays to numerous projects throughout the country, including the Peter Brown Bridge repair and the Town Hill slow lane repair. Supply chain processes will have to be adhered to. The supervising consultant and contractor tender documents are being drafted,” Brooks said.

He said engineers had assessed the damage and declared the bridge safe for normal vehicles to travel on, although vehicles with abnormal loads have been restricted.

Brooks said temporary props were erected after the bridge was damaged to support the damaged column.

“The bridge is also inspected on an ad hoc basis by Sanral engineering staff, the last inspection having taken place on January 18,” he said.

Daily News