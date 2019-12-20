Cop who allegedly killed man over a torch granted bail









Durban - A 35-year-old Inanda SAPS constable who is facing a charge of murder for shooting a civilian was granted bail in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Constable Nhlanhla Goge is alleged to have got into an argument about a torch with 28-year-old Zwakele Hlongwa, and then shooting him on October 27 in Amaoti, near Inanda. He was granted R2 500 bail. Hlongwa’s brother, Lindokuhle Hlongwa, in court yesterday said he was disappointed that Goge had been granted such low bail. He said the family would let the law take its course and they found consolation in knowing that the officer had been arrested and charged. “At least there is something happening with the case,”he said.

Recalling the night his brother was shot, Lindokuhle said they had been sitting with a group of friends at the roadside drinking, while a birthday party was being hosted nearby.

Lindokuhle said he was not clear exactly what his brother had been discussing with Goge, but the conversation had involved a “torch” his brother was carrying.

Meanwhile, Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said earlier this week that the directorate would continue to perform its duties without fear or favour and it would ensure that policemen accused of wrongdoing would be held accountable irrespective of rank and seniority.

He was speaking after Lieutenant-General Adeline Shezi, head of SAPS Technology Management Service, and her relatives, Tshepo Khoza, 39, and Matilda Khoza, 63, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and corruption amounting to R1 1740 57.75.

