Constable Nhlanhla Goge is alleged to have got into an argument about a torch with 28-year-old Zwakele Hlongwa, and then shooting him on October 27 in Amaoti, near Inanda. He was granted R2 500 bail.
Hlongwa’s brother, Lindokuhle Hlongwa, in court yesterday said he was disappointed that Goge had been granted such low bail.
He said the family would let the law take its course and they found consolation in knowing that the officer had been arrested and charged.
“At least there is something happening with the case,”he said.