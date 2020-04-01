Cops arrest four KZN loan sharks for taking over 700 people's Sassa cards

Durban - Four people have been arrested for contravening the National Credit Act (NCA) after being found in possession of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries’ cards and cash. The four alleged that the beneficiaries had taken loans from them. According to KZN Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana, two were arrested on Monday and two on Tuesday. “They were charged for contravention of the NCA in conjunction with the Social Assistance Act. Four South African Post Office (Sapo) cards were found and cash was confiscated.” The two arrested on Monday, at the Howick post office, were found with 250 and 470 cards respectively. One had R70 000 on him, which was also confiscated, she said.

Godlwana said all four alleged that they gave the Sassa clients loans and took their post office bank cards and IDs as collateral.

She said over 100 clients had come forward after 30 yesterday approached Sassa with this problem - they were paid biometrically.

“The two accused parties have since appeared in court and are out on R5 000 bail each,” said Godlwana.

According to their records, all old-age and disability beneficiaries who collected through banks, the post office and retail stores had received their grants.

Godlwana said as of Friday they would pay out those who collected directly from the 343 Sassa paypoints across the province.

Payments across the province ran more smoothly on day two, especially when it came to management of social distancing, she said.

“There were very few complaints in the province except for the Umbilo Post Office being closed.”

Meanwhile, NGO Black Sash has urged the Social Development Department to expand its feeding scheme plans and urgently release funds from the R96million Disaster Relief Fund to affected communities.

Advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker said the grocery bill, without the contributions of school feeding schemes for the 21-day nationwide lockdown, had considerably increased for many poor households.

“The lockdown and restrictions on public transport following this week’s grant payments mean many beneficiaries have no choice but to stock up how, when or if they can,” she said.

Black Sash was also concerned at the conditions in which some recipients received grants.

“Most were left without any protective measures while waiting for hours in very long and congested queues. Almost no provision was made for sanitising, hygiene and toilet facilities. We urge Sassa, Sapo, retailers and banks to further refine implementation to ensure the Covid-19 safety protocols are strictly enforced for the remainder of this payment run,” she said.

They had also received reports that ATMs and retailers ran out of cash on Monday forcing some people to return.

