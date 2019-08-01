Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested four suspects who were allegedly part of a gang of armed robbers who killed a cash-in-transit security guard and injured two others during a failed heist in Hibberdene, south of Durban early on Thursday. The swift arrests were commended by National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole who said the arrests was the work of a multi-disciplinary team that swung into action after the heist was committed.

It is alleged that a group of heavily armed suspects engaged in a shootout with the security guards that were about to offload cash at an ATM in Hibberdene CBD at about 05:30. During the crossfire, one guard was shot several times and he died on the scene. Two other guards sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder, respectively.

Police recovered three rifles and a pistol during the arrest of four men in connection with a cash heist in Hibberdene, south of Durban on Thursday. Picture: Supplied.





The driver of the cash van managed to speed off towards the N2 freeway, escaping from the scene unscathed while the suspects fled the scene empty handed. The injured guards were taken to hospital for medical attention," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

"Within a few hours, the multi-disciplinary team comprising of various units within the SAPS as well as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation members arrested four suspects in a house at Kwa-Madlala area in Southport. Three rifles and a pistol and were recovered during the arrest. The suspected getaway vehicle was also recovered in a ditch next to the N2 freeway near Port Shepstone," she said.

General Sitole has applauded the swift implementation of the 72-hour activation plan that resulted in the arrest of the four suspects within a few hours.

He has also conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased security guard and wished the injured guards a speedy recovery.

