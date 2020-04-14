Cops bust robbers 15 minutes after they hold up Durban North couple

Durban - A Durban North couple were held in their home at gunpoint and forced by the robbers to EFT money into a banking account. This was heard when four men appeared in connection with the robbery in the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The robbery took place on Tara Crescent in Durban North at 5:30 am on Sunday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said according to the victim of the house robbery, he was asleep in his home when he was awoken by his dogs who were barking. The victims in the robbery were Alfredia Erxleben and Albert Erxleben.

Albert went out to investigate why the dogs were barking.

When he returned into the house he noticed that the sliding door was forced open.

"The suspects held him up and stole two laptops; cellphones; digital cameras; cash; jewellery and clothing before they fled,"Naicker said.

Naicker said that police officers from Durban North SAPS responded to a report of a house robbery.

Naicker said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted travelling at a high speed.

When the men saw the police officers they attempted to make a U-turn on the M4 -Ruth First Highway to evade police.

"Police officers gave chase and the suspects were successfully apprehended. Four men aged between 24 and 52 were placed under arrest. All the stolen items were found in their possession. They were also found in possession of 14 rounds of ammunition,"Naicker said.

The four men appeared in court, on Tuesday, on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu said the men were arrested 15 minutes after the robbery.

"They broke the door and entered the home. They tied up the couple and forced them to transfer money to a banking account via EFT. The amounts including two transfers of R10 000 each,"she said.

Marimuthu said police were conducting a roadblock on the M4 near Swapo Road when they noticed the car veering over the centre median.

The stolen items were found in the car. Police believe items taken in another robbery like clothing was also found in the car.

Magistrate Vanitha Armu said she was shocked to hear robberies were still going ahead during the Covid 19 Lockdown period.

The men were also charged with contraventions of the Covid 19 regulations.

In court, Cyril Ngcobo,52,said he did not want to plead to the charges.

Ntokozo Mpanza,33 and Bheki Nxele,42, intended to plead guilty.

The fourth accused Lwazi Zulu,40, said he was not involved in the robbery. Zulu was identified as the driver.

Marimuthu said an ID parade will be held. The men will appear in court on April 21,2020

The items stolen were two cellphones, two laptops, jewellery, cameras, cash R500 and EFT totalling R20 000.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Durban North police officers for the quick response that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Daily News