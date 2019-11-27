Durban - Due to the deadly ongoing gang violence at Sydenham Heights an operation was conducted by police which led to the arrest of three gang members and the recovery of a firearm, ammunition and drugs.
Police from the Provincial Task Team swooped on the gang members said to be involved in a spate of shootings in the block of flats on Rippon Road.
One suspect was caught for dealing and possession of heroin with a street value of R7580 at block A in Sydenham heights.
The second suspect was arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of heroin in Block B. He had a Luger 9 mm pistol with nine live rounds of ammunition. The firearm was allegedly hired from a friend who was charged for negligence to safeguard a firearm and negligence to safeguard ammunition. He was arrested in Keal Road,Sydenham.
He allegedly hired out his firearm to a drug gang member.