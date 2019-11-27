Cops bust three men with guns in Sydenham









File Picture: Antoinne De Ras / African News Agency / ANA Durban - Due to the deadly ongoing gang violence at Sydenham Heights an operation was conducted by police which led to the arrest of three gang members and the recovery of a firearm, ammunition and drugs. Police from the Provincial Task Team swooped on the gang members said to be involved in a spate of shootings in the block of flats on Rippon Road. One suspect was caught for dealing and possession of heroin with a street value of R7580 at block A in Sydenham heights. The second suspect was arrested for being in possession of unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of heroin in Block B. He had a Luger 9 mm pistol with nine live rounds of ammunition. The firearm was allegedly hired from a friend who was charged for negligence to safeguard a firearm and negligence to safeguard ammunition. He was arrested in Keal Road,Sydenham. He allegedly hired out his firearm to a drug gang member.

The arrests come after a witness in a murder case was shot dead in his home in Barns Road in Sydenham on Monday.

According to police Adam Venter was shot thrice on his head. On November 13, Venter was sitting with his friend Melvin Trow on the staircase at the Sydenham Court 12 block of flats. Two men walked up to Trow and shot him dead. Both were not involved in the drug trade.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they were looking into the spate of shootings in Sydenham Heights, which is apparently related to a drug turf war.

Police from the Narcotics Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Drug Team, Durban Metro K9 ; Shongweni K9 and Durban Public Order Police were involved in the arrest.

The case was registered at Sydenham SAPS.

The docket has now been transferred to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations(DPCI-Hawks).

