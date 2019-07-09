eThekwini Municipality’s acting mayor Fawzia Peer. Picture: Doc/GCIS

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquiry into the suspected poisoning of eThekwini Municipality’s acting mayor Fawzia Peer two weeks ago. At the time of the incident at the full council sitting at city hall, no clarity was available about how the attempted poisoning happened or whether there was a criminal complaint registered with the police.

But police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala recently confirmed that the Durban Central station was looking into the matter. It is not clear who had lodged a complaint with the police.

During the council meeting, Peer drank water which was believed to have been laced with paraffin.

After taking a gulp, Peer reportedly complained of feeling dizzy and was helped out of the room by colleagues. Her bodyguards rushed her to City Hospital when her condition apparently deteriorated.

The municipality sent the water to its own laboratory for testing and the results were expected last Monday, but none were made available.

Responding to a Daily News request for the results on Thursday, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “May we request that the city gets back to members of the media once results are back? We appreciate the interest in this story but please bear with us.”

Dr Suresh Raidoo, the trauma and intensive care specialist who treated Peer at City Hospital told the Daily News that on Peer’s admission she had complained about a burning sensation in her chest, difficulty in breathing, burning in her throat and chest and raised blood pressure.

“We treated her with hydro-cortisone and activated charcoal and we observed her for four hours before releasing her with medication. We requested a sample of the water she drank from the municipality but none was brought to us for analysis,” said Dr Raidoo.

Peer would not be drawn to comment on the matter.

Daily News