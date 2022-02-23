Cops hunt hitmen who killed an eThekwini Municipality official in his office

DURBAN - Police are still searching for the hitmen who killed a senior employee of the eThekwini Municipality in his office at Springfield on Monday. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said Amos Ngcobo was in his office when three gunmen entered and “started to fire a volley of bullets at him”.

The 50-year-old staff member was based at the eThekwini Water Services in Electron Road, Springfield. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Ngcobo was shot in the head and stomach by two men. Mbele said no arrests had been made by Tuesday. The motive for the attack was unknown and a case of murder was being investigated by Sydenham SAPS.

The Mercury reported that the murder could have occurred after a heated meeting relating to an ongoing dispute over salary increases on Monday. It was reported that a few hours after that meeting, the men walked into Ngcobo’s office and shot him dead. Kaunda labelled the murder barbaric, saying he was waiting for a report on what had transpired. “This was a family man and his family was expecting him to come back home, and some rogues chose the contrary. Counselling has been arranged for all employees who were affected by this murder.”

Opposition parties in the municipality were shocked. African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader Visvin Reddy said any attempts to expose or prevent corruption in eThekwini is being met with resistance. “I do not believe that this official was just killed. It was premeditated … Where were the security personnel employed by the City? How did these gunmen enter without being checked at security? Where are the cameras and the footage? Who was behind this killing?” Active Citizens Coalition president and party whip in council Imtiaz Syed described the murder as an incredibly brazen act of criminality that has, over the past few years, become the new normal in the space of politics and government.