Cops kill robber in Westville, hunting rest of gang









Police and security services at the scene where a gang of robbers that attempted to hold up a Post Office on Jan Hofmeyer Road in Westville on Thursday. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - A robber was shot dead and several of his accomplice were on the run on Thursday after a shoot-out with police on Jan Hofmeyer Road in Westville. The men were entered the the Westville Village Market parking lot just after 8.30 am and tried to rob the nearby Post Office, police sources said. Unconfirmed reports are that they were allegedly waiting for a Cash In Transit van to arrive. It is alleged it was possibly pension pay out money that was being delivered. It is alleged that police had been alerted and upon their arrival, a shootout occurred with the robbers.

In the intense gunfire, a police vehicle was riddled with bullets.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said one person believed to be one of the robbers died at the scene.

Police and security services at the scene where a gang of robbers that attempted to hold up a Post Office on Jan Hofmeyer Road in Westville on Thursday. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics





His body was sprawled on David McLean Road where the exit to the parking lot is situated.

Spent bullet cartridges were also found on the BP garage parking area. It may have come from the robbers firing at police. Staff at the garage said they ducked for cover.

The remainder of the gang fled in a double cab bakkie along Rodger Sishi Road towards Pinetown.

Westville police were on the scene as police crime scene experts probed the area for clues.

A bystanders car across the road was also struck with bullets

The attempted robbery comes a day after a Blue Security armed response officer was caught up in a shootout with armed robbers after he disturbed them while they were in the process of robbing a shopping centre on Wednesday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang of armed robbers arrived in a white VW Polo and while loading good into a vehicle after breaking into a shop shot at a responding security officer.

"Our officer returned fire. The robbers then turned and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. Fortunately, he was not injured during the shootout. Police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter,” Mathios said.

