Durban - A robber was shot dead and several of his accomplice were on the run on Thursday after a shoot-out with police on Jan Hofmeyer Road in Westville.
The men were entered the the Westville Village Market parking lot just after 8.30 am and tried to rob the nearby Post Office, police sources said.
Unconfirmed reports are that they were allegedly waiting for a Cash In Transit van to arrive.
It is alleged it was possibly pension pay out money that was being delivered.
It is alleged that police had been alerted and upon their arrival, a shootout occurred with the robbers.