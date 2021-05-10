Cops launch manhunt for killers of Durban detective killed on duty

DURBAN - POLICE are still hunting for the killers of a Phoenix SAPS detective who was shot while on duty in Ndwedwe last week.

Sergeant S T Mbanjwa was with her colleague, who cannot be named, in an open area near a sugar cane field in an unmarked state vehicle on Tuesday.

Two men approached the vehicle from either side.

A source said one of the men on the passenger side shot Mbanjwa while the other suspect tried to open the driver’s door, banging the window with a firearm.

“The policeman reversed the car away from the scene. Mbanjwa was shot in the chest and hands. The other policeman was unharmed. The men fled without taking anything. It could have been an attempted hijacking.”

A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Verulam SAPS.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), are investigating.

Phoenix police and the Phoenix Community Policing Forum were tight-lipped about the incident.

At least 12 policemen have been killed in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of the year.

In April, Sergeant Nduduzo Sibiya, 36, who was stationed at the Durban Harbour, was stabbed and killed after helping a woman who was being assaulted in Cornubia.

The suspects allegedly followed him and stabbed him before robbing him of his service pistol. Two men were arrested.

In March Sergeant Jeremy Martin Paul, from the Mountain Rise SAPS, was killed in the Swapo area in Pietermaritzburg while tracing a suspect in an attempted murder case.

In February, two officers, a man and a woman, were shot dead in the Taylor’s Halt area in Pietermaritzburg.

Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi, 33, and Sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo, 36, were ambushed and killed by gunmen. They were off duty. They were driving to Mtolo’s home when they were ambushed. Mdlangathi was stationed at Plessislaer police station in Pietermaritzburg and Mtolo was stationed at the Richmond police station.

In the same month, another officer on duty was shot and killed in Welbedacht while attending to a domestic violence call-out. The officer was shot in the chest above his bulletproof vest.

