Cops launch manhunt for robbers who strangled Chatsworth pensioner to death









Durban - Chatsworth police have launched a manhunt for the four men who stormed a home in Kharwastan on Monday, strangled a 72-year-old woman to death and assaulted her 40-year-old daughter before fleeing with money and jewellery. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the men entered the home on Robin Road at around 7.15am on Monday and attacked the two women. "She was strangled to death. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Charges of murder and house robbery are being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS". According to community watch groups, the robbers made off with R50 000 in cash and jewellery. Garrith Jamieson the spokesman for Rescue Care Paramedics said that by the time emergency services arrived at the women's home, the pensioner was already dead and the 40-year-old seriously injured after being attacked.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find the woman in her 70's had passed away due to the injuries sustained during the home invasion as well as a woman in her 40's who sustained serious injuries. Advanced life support paramedics are working on the scene with police to stabilise the injured woman before transporting her to hospital," he said.

Public Relations Officer for the Kharwastan CPF, Sam Pillay, said incidents of crime continued to take place on Robin Road despite security measures taken by the CPF.

He said this was largely due to an informal Settlement nearby.

"We had intensified patrols in the area but this has a particular problem," he said.

