Cops launch search for drowned man on Bluff Beach

Durban - Police Search and Rescue divers were on Tuesday morning searching for the body of a 33-year-old man who is alleged to have drowned on Ansteys Beach on the Bluff. It's alleged that that man who drowned on Monday night is from Sasolburg. Bluff CPF chairperson Andy Rossell said while he had not yet been informed of the drowning. He however said they conducted combs of the beach every morning and would be heading out there early on Tuesday. Meanwhile KwaZulu-Natal police were also investigating the death of a man who died in a freak accident in Pinetown on Monday. ER24 paramedics attended the accident and spokesperson ER24 Ross Campbell said the man was believed to be in his early 30’s.

“The man died after a dislodged pipe knocked him off the back of a truck in the Westmead industrial area outside Pinetown,” he said.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 11:09 to find the man lying on the ground next to the heavy pipe and truck. It is believed that the pipe had knocked him from the back of the truck, but did not land on top of him. He had suffered fatal head and neck injuries and showed no signs of life. He was unfortunately declared dead on arrival”.

He explained that the truck had been stationary at the time of the accident and it was believed that the men were either loading or unloading the truck.

The South African Police Services were on scene for further investigations.

Daily News



