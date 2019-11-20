Cops track child porn suspect to Durban's Point area









File picture. SAPS: Twitter Durban - A 53-year-old man who pleaded guilty to being in possession of child pornography could also be facing charges of rape in the Durban Regional Court. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit specialising on Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation arrested the man after his cellphone was found with images and videos relating to child pornography, in April 2018. The man who cannot be named made his first appearance before Magistrate Melanie de Jager on Tuesday. He sported a ponytail and walked with the aid of crutches from the holding cells into the court. State prosecutor Shayna Naidoo said he faced 100 counts of child pornography and could face a charge of rape.

The man shouted out in court that he pleaded guilty to the charges and did not want to waste time. De Jager however told him that he needed legal representation and a legal aid lawyer was appointed to assist him.

Naidoo said statements needed to be taken from the defense and the date to view the images had to be set. He was remanded to Westville Correctional Services until December 2.

Police said it took them a while to track him down to the Point area. It is alleged that some of the victims were from Cape Town.

The Provincial FCS serial and electronic crime investigation SECI is appealing to anyone who might have information on child pornography to contact their nearest police station.

Inkatha Freedom Party KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson on Social Development Les Govender said they welcomed the 10 years imprisonment sentence handed down to a Hillary man Gert Harmzen who downloaded approximately 19 000 images and 1 000 videos depicting child pornography.

Harmzen,55, was arrested in June last year, after police received a tip-off. Govender said this calls for more action to fight child pornography by punishing those who are involved.

"Making matters worse, the pursuers and their targets often meet on an ever-changing menu of social media platforms. As more individuals have easy access to technology, the number of predators will increase. One of the things we have found today is that wherever children are, predators will be lurking. Therefore, it is vitally important for parents and child minders to be alert and ensure the safety of their children," he said.

Govender said the rapid development of information and communications technologies (ICTs) and the advent of the Internet have introduced an entirely new dimension to the sexual exploitation of children. He said we must act now to protect children in the virtual world.

"All forms of violence against children are unacceptable as it is a direct assault on the inviolable and inherent dignity of every child. The IFP therefore proposes that a comprehensive investigation be launched into best practice on access control systems to find the mechanisms that are best suited to South African conditions. We should then implement them vigorously with the assistance of the operators and owners of the various platforms,"Govender said.

He said child sex offenders are very manipulative, convincing and persistent in their efforts to exploit children.

"They take advantage of the Internet and online tools to access, lure potential victims, produce child sexual abuse materials, upload and disseminate them. It is crucial to have support systems in place for children who are enduring the appalling impact of sexual exploitation and abuse both online and offline. Sexual exploitation of a child online is a gross violation of that child's human rights,"he added.

Govender said that if the government refuses to enforce existing laws, then it goes without saying that the door is left wide open for the outright dismissal of that law in practice.

Daily News