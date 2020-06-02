Cornered robbery suspects jump from third floor of Morningside flat

A second person escaped and a third was caught in the flat.

The boss, a 75-year-old fruit and vegetable trader who did not want to be named, said she heard a knock on the door. Her son’s van assistant was standing at the door. He had a parcel in his hand. The assistant had been fired recently but the woman had forgotten about it.

The building, on Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road, has 20 flats with barbed wire above the fencing and access control entrance gates.

“He said my son was downstairs and that he was told to give me a parcel. It was too big to fit through the locked gate. He had a cloth mask on. I recognised him as our employee. I wanted to greet my son so I opened the gate,” she said.

Two other men were hiding on the staircase. When the gate opened they rushed inside. One of them throttled the woman. They flashed knives in her face and demanded money. They took her into the bedroom, where they pried open locked cupboard doors.

“One of them told me if I scream he will kill me. I recognised two of them as van assistants. We looked after these assistants for years. They ate as much fruit as they wanted. They even took fruit home for their family. I mustered up the courage to scream,” she said.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said her screams alerted neighbours.

“We responded when a message of a possible home invasion was posted on the Rapson Crime Group. A combined effort by the police and security led to the arrest of two men,” he said.

Police arrested one of them in the lounge. Realising they were cornered, the other two climbed out of the window and jumped from the third floor to the parking lot below.

A resident said one of the men landed on his back and head. Police arrested him. The other landed on his feet and managed to flee the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said two suspects, aged 21 and 25, were arrested. They took cash, jewellery, a vehicle and house keys. Gwala said the stolen property was recovered. Berea SAPS were investigating a case of house robbery.

