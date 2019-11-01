Durban - Cornubia housing settlement residents are calling for a pedestrian bridge to access Phoenix intensifies after a school girl was knocked on the R102 on Friday.
A teenager is in a critical condition after she was run over on the south bound carriageway of the R102 in the vicinity of Cornubia.
At approximately 07:46 the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) paramedics treated a grade 10 learner from Grove End Secondary who was found lying on the side of the road.
"It was alleged that she was in the process of crossing the road to attend school when she was run over by a Toyota Hilux bakkie. The pedestrian was seriously injured. She was transported to a specialist medical facility,"Prem Balram Rusa spokesperson said.
The R102 is a busy thoroughfare to Verulam and Phoenix. With the new housing development in Cornubia, there have been several incidents where pedestrians were knocked while crossing the R102 to get to Cornubia or to cross over the R102 from Cornubia to Phoenix/Mt Edgecombe.