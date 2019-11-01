Cornubia residents call for pedestrian bridge to Phoenix intensifies









Durban - Cornubia housing settlement residents are calling for a pedestrian bridge to access Phoenix intensifies after a school girl was knocked on the R102 on Friday. A teenager is in a critical condition after she was run over on the south bound carriageway of the R102 in the vicinity of Cornubia. At approximately 07:46 the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) paramedics treated a grade 10 learner from Grove End Secondary who was found lying on the side of the road. "It was alleged that she was in the process of crossing the road to attend school when she was run over by a Toyota Hilux bakkie. The pedestrian was seriously injured. She was transported to a specialist medical facility,"Prem Balram Rusa spokesperson said. The R102 is a busy thoroughfare to Verulam and Phoenix. With the new housing development in Cornubia, there have been several incidents where pedestrians were knocked while crossing the R102 to get to Cornubia or to cross over the R102 from Cornubia to Phoenix/Mt Edgecombe.

Previously the Daily News had reported on the incident and found inadequate pedestrian crossings on the R102 and on the alternative Chris Hani (Old North Coast) bridge.

In February 2018, the Department of Transport in KwaZulu- Natal stated that they acknowledged the outcry for the overhead pedestrian bridge and sidewalks to accommodates the pedestrians crossing over to Cornubia Housing settlement. A site inspection was held thereafter.

Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Zukiswa Kayise said, "Can someone around please help kids to cross the road please, just do it for goodness of your heart. The bridge will not be built now and you guys there you will be picking up these kids in body bags often, please please please community near by let's give a hand where we can. Ubuntu mabande ma Africa, let's help our children."

Jaishree Singh said,"An overhead bridge needs to be built there because it is so difficult for the kids to cross in order to get to school."

Sashin Naicker said, "I pass here every morning. There are lots of kids crossing here and people just running across the road, also there are lots of cars passing at this time due to peak traffic. I hope the people in charge of this area can make some initiative so the kids can be safe."

Daily News



