Coronavirus delays judgment in serial rape case at Pinetown court

Durban - THE judgment in a serial rapist case set down for this week in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, has been adjourned to May due to the coronavirus pandemic. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “While the matter is at judgment stage, it didn’t go ahead because of Covid-19, as the attorney representing the accused was out of town and not able to come to Durban.” Tumelo Khiba pleaded not guilty, claiming that the 16 victims aged between 16 and 25 years were lying, and that he did not know them. During the trial, it was alleged that Khiba met the girls randomly in the Pinetown CBD on different days. He would allegedly rape and rob them using the same modus operandi. It is alleged that one of the victims, a 16-year-old, had arrived in Pinetown from a nearby rural area and was on her way to the Home Affairs office to apply for an identity document.

The victim apparently approached Khiba on Hill Street asking him where the Home Affairs office was and he offered to walk her there.

He allegedly took her to Pinecrest Mall where he apparently told her to wait outside, saying she was underage and not allowed in.

When he left the mall, the victim was still waiting, and while they were walking to the Home Affairs office, Khiba allegedly asked the victim to accompany him to get his bank card from his mother, who was a domestic worker at a house near the mall.

It is alleged that Khiba promised the victim lunch and clothing as he had apparently expressed a romantic interest in the girl.

On the way, he allegedly pulled her into a nearby bush and raped and robbed her.

It was the last attack that led to Khiba’s arrest at a taxi rank in the Pinetown CBD.

Using the same modus operandi, Khiba allegedly lured another victim to the same spot where he allegedly raped his other victims. He is accused of raping the woman then stealing her takkies.

This was on January 17, 2017.

When she reported the rape case at the local police station, the police drove her around the CBD, hoping she would spot him.

At a taxi rank, the victim allegedly pointed out Khiba who was apparently wearing her takkies.

During the trial, it emerged that Khiba was also pointed out at an identity parade by the first victim.

Daily News