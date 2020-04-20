Coronavirus fear stalks people living in Chatsworth community hall

Durban - A YEAR after becoming victims of the 2019 floods that wrecked the province, 11 families still call the Bayview Community Hall in Chatsworth - where they were housed after their homes were destroyed - home, and now fear contracting coronavirus while crammed inside the hall. The families were among more than 20 families from Khokhoba informal settlement, who were left homeless after last year’s floods. Twelve families have since been housed at a local transit camp for people awaiting the government’s RDP housing. Some in the hall who had jobs became unemployed when factories, retail shops and restaurants closed down due to the national shutdown, which meant no wages and no food to put on the table for the past few weeks. They are forced to go out and find food for their families, at the risk of contracting the virus while out there.

Others who survived through odd jobs - working in gardens and doing washing in Chatsworth households - have also lost those opportunities.

Women are forced to collect herbs in the area so their children do not go hungry.

Fikiswa Losi, 29, who acts as the spokesperson for the hall residents, said it had been a year since they were promised houses.

“We sleep on the floor with 10 other families inside the hall, with no hope of getting decent shelter. Children and parents are crammed here inside the hall, not knowing when our next meal will be. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, we are scared for our dear lives,” she said.

Losi, originally from the Eastern Cape, had lived at the Khokhoba informal settlement with her 13-year-old son for six years, after floods wiped out everything she owned - from her clothes to her furniture.

She said she was forced to send her son home to the Eastern Cape to live with relatives after she became homeless.

“I was left with only the clothes on my back. Some of my neighbours, who were at home when the flood hit, were able to save some of their belongings.

"Life here is hard, we survive on handouts. This week we've been lucky that we received some food from one of the community leaders and it really helped, and saved us from going out to find something. When we have food, we have no reason to go out,” she said.

Losi recently became unemployed when she lost her part-time job, when the restaurant she worked for closed down for the duration of the lockdown.

“I've been without an income for the past three weeks. When I had a job I used to buy food to share with others here. I'm more concerned about my health and for everyone here, especially the children. We are worried that should one get infected with the coronavirus, we will all be infected,” she said.

The eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the number of flood victims housed at community halls and transit camps had been reduced drastically.

While some had reintegrated into communities, others had returned to their places of origin and some were housed in transit camps while awaiting the completion of housing projects.

“We were in the process of building a transit camp in Clairwood, but this project has been delayed due to the shutdown. We are going to place people there as a temporary solution. We're pulling out all the stops to fight the coronavirus by supplying people accommodated in community halls with sanitisers. People should understand that the situation is unprecedented and that the government is stretched to its limit during this time,” said Mayisela.

