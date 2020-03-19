Coronavirus fears sees a drop in SA blood service collections

Durban - THE SA National Blood Service (SANBS) is feeling the impact of the coronavirus on its operations, with a decrease in the number of people donating blood. Communications officer Khensani Mahlangu said: “Blood collections have slowed down owing to social distancing measures. Additionally, we expect to be further significantly impacted by the closure of schools, universities and businesses where a significant amount of our blood drives are hosted.” The service currently had five days’ worth of blood, which was considered to be safe. Mahlangu said some staff were working remotely and meetings were conducted through web conferences for safety. “To ensure that the people who use our facilities are protected, we are screening donors at the doors and at access points into mobile sites. We have also equipped all our clinics with additional antiseptic sprays and alcohol wipes. We encourage all staff who are feeling unwell or exhibiting flu-like symptoms or signs of infection to stay at home,” he said.

Donors who exhibited flu-like symptoms or signs of infection were urged to delay donations until they were healthy again. People who had travelled to countries with known cases of the virus were asked not to donate any blood for 21 days.

“Our routine sterile collection protocols for blood collection have not been changed. Our collection process remains reliable as a great safety measure to ensure the safety of blood and blood products,” Mahlangu said.

Last week the SANBS said respiratory diseases such as the coronavirus were not known to be transmitted through blood transfusion or donations. The service added that it did not test for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa issued a statement yesterday saying Jumu’ah salah (Friday prayers) at mosques were suspended for the next four weeks. The decision came after consultation with the Department of Health and medical experts, the organisation said. While mosques would remain open for regular prayers, it was encouraged that people not go in large numbers and social distancing was practised.

“All factors considered, we realise and acknowledge the possibility - slim though it may be to our perception - that our stance might not be 100% correct. If we have erred, the worst consequence will be that our community would have missed Jumu’ah and jama’ah (prayer in congregation) for a limited period.

“What is at stake is human life, and this consideration alone should suffice to convey the seriousness of the situation, and the rationale for the change in our position,” the council said.

