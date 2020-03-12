Coronavirus hitting KZN tourism

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL was experiencing a decrease in accommodation bookings and incoming flights, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday at the Provincial Council on Aids held at Greys Hospital, Pietermaritzburg.

The meeting was also briefed on the coronavirus spread.

Zikalala said Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube would talk to Spanish Football’s La Liga about the World Football Summit due to be held next week in Durban. La Liga has decided to play its games behind closed doors for fear of spreading the virus.

Charles Preece, KZN operations manager of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa, said there would be a decrease in bookings because of the panic caused by the virus.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the Hilton man who was the first South African to test positive for the virus was on the mend and they were waiting for him to test negative before he could be released.