Coronavirus hitting KZN tourism
Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL was experiencing a decrease in accommodation bookings and incoming flights, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Wednesday at the Provincial Council on Aids held at Greys Hospital, Pietermaritzburg.
The meeting was also briefed on the coronavirus spread.
Zikalala said Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube would talk to Spanish Football’s La Liga about the World Football Summit due to be held next week in Durban. La Liga has decided to play its games behind closed doors for fear of spreading the virus.
Charles Preece, KZN operations manager of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa, said there would be a decrease in bookings because of the panic caused by the virus.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the Hilton man who was the first South African to test positive for the virus was on the mend and they were waiting for him to test negative before he could be released.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced earlier yesterday that the number of people infected had shot up to 13, with six new cases confirmed by the Health Department. Four cases were in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and another in the Western Cape.
KZN now has seven infections, followed by Gauteng with five and one in the Western Cape.
Moshibudi Poncho Baphela, an epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said it was important to keep information about infected people confidential. “Don’t stigmatise people,” she said.
Bapela said it was important to note only 2% of people who had the virus had died.
Daily News