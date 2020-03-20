Coronavirus in SA: Don’t forget to sanitise your cellphone, too

Durban - WITH the constant talk of sanitising hands and surfaces, some have wondered how they would keep their cellphone sanitised without damaging it. Some cellphone companies have offered a set of guidelines while others have installed sanitising devices. Huawei South Africa put in additional measures in its stores which are aimed at protecting the health of the company’s staff and customers. Customers’ phones, regardless of brand, are sanitised with a special cleaning machine when they enter the store. Moreover, phones are cleaned again once they have been repaired. Durban’s Cornubia Mall store will have the sanitising machines later in the week.

While stores wait for the machines, they are using alcohol-based sanitisers to clean the devices.

Likun Zhao, vice-president of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa (Southern Africa), said this was another way it was putting its customers first.

Meanwhile, on its website, Apple provided a guide on how to clean its products.

According to Apple, its products are made with a variety of materials and each material might have specific cleaning requirements.

Users can use a disinfectant on their Apple device but it would have to be a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.

You can gently wipe the hard, non-porous surfaces of your product, such as the display, keyboard or other exterior surfaces. Do not use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and do not submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Do not use on fabric or leather surfaces.

The website also has tips on how to clean iPhone’s different cases - silicone, leather, clear and smart battery.

Samsung and Nokia had not commented by the time of publication.

