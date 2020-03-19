Coronavirus in SA: Durban set shed 2 500 tourism jobs and lose R700m

Durban - THE coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic is set to cost Durban more than R700 million in revenue as tourism is expected to take a huge hit because of the postponement and cancellation of activities around the city. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at an executive committee meeting that tourism, one of the key economic drivers in the eThekwini region, had already suffered “huge” losses. Kaunda said the virus would cost eThekwini tourism about 280 000 visitors, decreasing tourism spend in the city by about R725m. “To encourage social distancing, the municipality has suspended all major events and we will be awaiting the guidelines from the Minister of Cogta (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) on how we must proceed with some of the statutory meetings and community engagements. “Tourism is one of the key economic drivers for our city and there is no doubt we are going to suffer huge economic losses. The cancellation of various events will reduce the projected growth for our city. The main events until July that will have a crippling effect on the tourism economy for Durban should they be cancelled are Indaba, Tour Durban, Comrades Marathon, Ironman, Durban July and House & Garden Show.”

Kaunda said the drop in visitor spend would lead to a decrease in tourism’s contribution to the city’s gross domestic product of around R1.3 billion, a decrease in government taxes of around R83m and 2 500 jobs would be lost.

Durban’s international convention centre has postponed more than 85 events from March until June. These include the World Football Summit 2020, Decorex 2020, a Bebe Winans concert, a Bollywood concert, Africa’s Travel Indaba, Sadhguru Interaction and Discourse, Comrades Marathon Expo, and the ECR House & Garden Show.

The ICC would lose at least R64m, Kaunda said, adding that the city had set up a political war room chaired by the mayor to monitor the implementation of interventions.

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the economic impact of the virus was first felt after the postponement of the World Football Summit which was due to start today.

“The annual Tourism Indaba has also been postponed. When we announced the postponement last week, there was a cancellation of flights, accommodation and shuttle services. This has also affected many other sectors such as retail, restaurants and tourism. Millions of rand has been lost. The hosting of the summit was an indication of our commitment towards using soccer as a catalyst for tourism and socio-economic development. We recall that the 2010 World Cup generated R93 billion for this country and more than R3 billion for KZN,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said the outbreak would hit the economy and people from different angles.

Provincial secretary Popson Kunene said the government, employers and employees should compromise during this time as all parties were affected.

“Yesterday I had a meeting with the owner of a resort in KZN which attracts overseas tourists because of its wildlife. The employer wanted to cut salaries by 50% after he lost around R20m in booking cancellations. That’s how bad the situation is, but we managed to resolve the matter and we agreed on a 25% cut for three months. We will monitor the situation, but things could get worse,” said Kunene.

The DA said the virus could be the “final straw” for many self-employed tourism operators and could lead to “extensive” unemployment and job losses in the sector.

MPL Heinz de Boer, DA spokesperson for Edtea, said small guest houses and bed and breakfast operators, tour operators, travel agencies and the airline sector were the worst affected.

“Also not yet quantified is the impact on local curio vendors who usually trade near prime tourist hot spots. The MEC and her department have a critical role to play moving forward.

“Ultimately, they will have to work closely with the tourism sector and municipalities in a concerted, government-led initiative to save jobs,” he said in a statement.

Otto Kunene, IFP spokesperson for Edtea, said they supported the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphona to curb the virus and hoped the provincial government would come up with measures to “minimise” the economic impact of the virus on tourism and employment in general.

Daily News