Coronavirus: No need to panic in KZN says Health Department

Durban - THE provincial government and Health Department will this week embark on a number of initiatives to educate people on the coronavirus, including talking to stakeholders across KwaZulu-Natal about the disease. This is according to health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, speaking at a public information session on Sunday in the Pietermaritzburg City Hall, which was also attended by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. They were speaking following the confirmation of three cases of the disease in the province. Simelane-Zulu said they would meet Premier Sihle Zikalala and NGOs in the province on Wednesday. They would also talk to traditional leaders to educate them about the virus this week, and embark on awareness campaigns through radio and local newspapers. The virus, which has become an international medical emergency, has had countries around the world scrambling to ensure they are prepared to deal with it when it strikes. South Africa is the latest country in Africa to confirm cases of the virus, the first person being a Hilton man who tested positive for the virus on his return from a trip to Italy. Another man from Mount Edgecombe is also believed to have tested positive. He was part of a group of 10 who travelled to Italy, where it is believed they contracted the virus.

On Sunday, the wife of the Hilton man also tested positive for the virus.

Mkhize said the woman would be taken to Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, which had been earmarked as a one of several health facilities in the province to treat patients. He said the aim of yesterday's session was to allay people’s fears. “We should not panic This is an emergency and we are ready to deal with the emergency,” he said.

As he was addressing the session, residents of Abaqulusi Local Municipality in Zululand protested and blocked the R69 between iThala Nature Reserve and Pongola. Zakes Nkosi, an executive committee member at Abaqulusi, said the protesters believed the nature reserve would be used to house people being brought from China to South Africa.

“The protesters said they did not want them there as they believed the people who would be taken there are sick,” Nkosi said. He said the protest was broken up after police intervention. Additional Reporting Tebogo Monama

