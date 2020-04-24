Coronavirus outbreak casts spotlight on moonlighting public hospital nurses

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - WITH private hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest number of Covid-19 infections, especially among health workers, moonlighting has been brought under the microscope. Moonlighting is a means for health workers, especially nurses, to supplement their income or assist in cases of shortages; it’s usually about being employed in the public sector and getting extra work in the private sector. After 66 health workers and patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the province, the KZN Health Department requested a copy of the list of nurses working through agencies. It’s not clear if it has received this yet. Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said previously she felt the delay in delivering the list was caused by the agencies having moonlighting nurses on their books. KZN Health Portfolio Committee chairperson Nomakiki Majola said their biggest worry was the issue of moonlighting, which posed a huge risk and created extra work when it came to contact tracing of those nurses found to be infected. She said they did not know how many people the infected workers had been in contact with. “Measures must be put in place to stop moonlighting,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu said moonlighting was not allowed because it meant that the nurses were “double-dipping”.

However, doctors with particular skills that were scarce were allowed to work in both sectors, provided they were permitted to do so by their heads of department.

It came to light that a nurse from Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been grilled by the health department and accused of moonlighting. However, it was revealed that she had not been moonlighting.

Other nurses felt they were being singled out while doctors were getting off scot-free because they casually walked in and out of both public and private hospitals, without any knowledge of whether they were already carriers of the virus.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said the health department was aware of doctors moonlighting. The practice should have been stopped at the beginning of the pandemic and the department should have hired doctors on a permanent or temporary basis.

“We are aware that our members do moonlight in private hospitals and we don’t blame them,” said Shabangu.

“Our nurses feel unsafe because most of these doctors disclose that they have been working at a certain institution that has a suspected or infected person.”

The health department had not commented at the time of publication.

Daily News