Coronavirus: Schools without water under the spotlight as education department plans to re-open

Durban - ONE of the hygiene practices called for globally in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is the regular washing of hands. However, this would be a challenge for some of KwaZulu-Natal’s rural schools when they reopen after the national lockdown, as they are without water. The Daily News has learnt through the National Teachers Union (Natu) that it is busy compiling an updated list of schools without running water. Natu president Allen Thompson said the union was currently conducting a study that would assist in the implementation of hygiene plans after the lockdown. He said ensuring total hygiene at schools would require all schools to have a water supply. KZN is one of the largest provinces, with more than 6000 schools, and the majority of rural schools, with 1200 of these schools still using pit latrine toilets.

One such school likely to face hygiene challenges is Emunywana Primary School, a school serving a poor community in Jozini, in the Umkhanyakude district, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Like many other schools in the Umkhanyakude district, Emunyuwana Primary does not have running water. Despite being situated near the Jozini Dam, communities do not have running water due to the drought.

Community member Sabelo Gumede has written numerous letters to the Umkhanyakude District Municipality and the Department of Water and Sanitation complaining about the lack of water. One was written in April 2018. The village and other neighbouring villages are still without water.

Gumede also wrote to the Daily News this week raising the issue of water and the impact of this in the fight against the coronavirus.

A letter, dated March 12, 2019, from the Department of Water and Sanitation in response to Gumede’s complaint dated April 5, 2019, said a site visit had been conducted to confirm the status of the water in the area.

The department said it agreed with Gumede’s report and, based on the findings of its officials, it promised the matter would be taken up with the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in the province.

“At present, the community does not have any stable water supply. We consume water from deep, dangerous holes, together with cows, goats and monkeys, birds and other wild animals. The community is desperate for a supply of water,” said Gumede.

As a temporary solution, Gumede suggested that the already bricked-in JoJo tanks that are in some communities, and which used to work 10 years ago, should be checked to ensure they are still safe to be used, and that they be filled.

