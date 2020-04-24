Coronavirus screenings set to kick off at Durban courts

Durban - CORONAVIRUS screenings are expected next week at Durban courts in an effort to contain its spread. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development launched this initiative yesterday at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Last month, before the national lockdown was announced, support staff at the court refused to continue working until they had been provided with hand sanitisers and gloves. Despite the directive by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to provide sanitisers and masks, these had not been arranged. They had returned to work that afternoon after receiving the necessary safety gear. According to the department, only legal practitioners, the accused, witnesses, those who may be needed to provide support (such as those accompanying children), victims of domestic violence and/or sexual abuse, the elderly and people with disabilities, family members, representatives of special interest or support groups and members of the media, were permitted to enter the court precinct.

Courtrooms, cells, detention facilities, offices, lifts, vehicles, biometrics and ablution facilities, and all objects that are generally touched, must be decontaminated. Furthermore, all officials - at reception, admission and operational areas - were issued with protective equipment like heavy-duty gloves, N95 masks and protective eye shields.

Yesterday, the department’s regional head, Pat Moodley, said the initiative would be rolled out to the Ntuzuma, Verulam, Pinetown and uMlazi courts in KwaZulu-Natal during the course of next week.

Moodley said the programme would see all people entering these courts screened.

“We had been concerned for quite some time now about the public who enter the courts as we were unsure if they were carrying the virus and we had to put something in place to ensure the safety of all court users,” said Moodley.

Yesterday, there were three tables outside the court, each manned by a nurse from the health department.

“If during screening the nurse should find from the questionnaire that any person warrants testing they will be referred to testing,” said Moodley.

A court employee said screening was very important. “I think it is in the public interest.”

