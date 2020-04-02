Coronavirus: township clinic puts pensioners first

Durban - With pensioners being one of the most vulnerable groups when it comes to coronavirus exposure and places that are usually packed being of concern, a clinic in KwaZulu-Natal has decided to put in measures to protect its pensioners.

The Umbumbulu Clinic south of Durban, put in innovative measures to prevent congestion during the pandemic this week.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the clinic prioritised elderly patients by taking their cards at the gate, placing other patients in a separate space at the entrance, collecting their medication and sending them home immediately. This assisted in decongestion and kept numbers to a minimum.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo welcomed these measures.

“It was heart-warming listening to the operational manager of Mbumbulu clinic explaining what they are doing to prevent the elderly from mixing with other patients during this time of national disaster management,” said Dhlomo.

Dhlomo said he was happy to hear and see how the clinic made changes in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. The clinic has created a mini Central Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution (CCMD) centre, to prevent patients from mixing with one another.

“This is an innovation which the clinic needs to carry beyond Covid-19, so that the elderly, children and acute illnesses are not put in the same space”, he said.

Dhlomo said he wanted to monitor how health facilities in his constituency are implementing governments regulations on social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize announced that the total confirmed coronavirus cases were 1 380, an increase of 27 cases since the previous announcement of 1 353.

KwaZulu-Natal is currently third on the list with 186 confirmed coronavirus cases.

