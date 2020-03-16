Coronavirus: UKZN suspends academic programme, cancels April graduation

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has suspended its academic programme with immediate effect following president Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of disaster to deal with the deadly coronavirus gripping the global community.

Their decision follows other South African universities such as UCT and Wits who have suspended classes.

In a statement on Monday, Professor Nana Poku, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UKZN said the coronavirus situation was changing rapidly, and their top priority was the health and well-being of its community.

"At this point, UKZN has not experienced any Covid-19 incidents that would be a cause for a change in normal operating procedures and the university remains open and operational. However, management are cognisant of the president’s statement which has banned gatherings of more than 100 people and are seeking further guidance from the relevant ministries, through Universities South Africa (USAf). To this end, the academic programme is suspended (including tests) with immediate effect pending further engagements on a sector-wide approach regarding contact classes," Poku said.

"Given the uncertainties surrounding timelines for normalisation of our academic programme, management has resolved to work with senate to ensure that all lectures are recorded and loaded onto virtual platforms as a matter of urgency".