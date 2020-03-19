Coronavirus: Unions angry that teachers are forced to stay at school

Durban - Unions have expressed concern over teachers remaining in school until Friday, as well as office-based members working in unsanitary conditions, in the wake of Covid-19. However, the Department of Education explained that teachers needed to remain at school to develop an implementation plan that would include a curriculum catch-up plan. “In order to achieve this objective, teachers would have to work as normal, in terms of the approved school calendar,” read the statement issued by the Department of Basic Education. Thirona Moodley, the provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (Naptosa), said they were disappointed in the manner in which the provincial department managed the closure of schools based on what the President said. Moodley said the department had sent out conflicting messages, one indicating that schools would close on March 17, while another said that schools would close on March 18 for pupils and March 20 for teachers.

“This memo was received at schools late on Tuesday, after pupils and teachers were dismissed. This has created confusion and uncertainty.

“A teacher’s core function is to teach, why should they report to school if there are no pupils to teach?” Moodley asked.

She said Naptosa must stand up for its members’ right to a safe, healthy work environment.

Moodley felt the department’s “level of incompetence in handling this national disaster” was “unacceptable and shocking”.

“The department showed no sensitivity to its employees and lacked the capacity to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Moodley.

She also said office-based staff were working in unsanitary conditions at Truro House, Malgate Building, and other district offices.

“They still have to come in contact with members of the public. The department has provided no support during this time, nor have they minimised their office-based employees’ contact with the public. The department will pay the price for the reckless manner in which they are currently managing this pandemic,” said Moodley.

In a letter, addressed to members of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they also noted the two circulars issued by the provincial head of department, Dr Enock Nzama.

“The union is shocked at the haphazard and disorganised manner in which this issue of the deadly virus is being handled,” said Caluza.

She said Nzama must note that the teachers and education staff were not immune to coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We view him as an insensitive leader, to suggest that workers must remain in schools until tomorrow. The health of teachers and all workers is equally important.”

On Thursday the Department of Basic Education confirmed that teachers and administration officials would continue to work until tomorrow.

Director-general of the Department of Basic Education, Mathanzima Mweli, said heads of education discussed the implications of the Cabinet decision and agreed that the best way forward was to send pupils home from March 18, and allow teachers the space needed to plan for the re-opening of schools, scheduled for April 14.

Daily News