Coronavirus: Wentworth Hospital staff threaten to down tools over lack of PPE

Durban - Staff at Wentworth Hospital have threatened to stop seeing patients unless they are provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that include surgical mask as the number of people infected with the highly contagious coronavirus in South Africa continues to grow. The staff, which include nurses and doctors say they are too scared to deal with patients unless they are provided with the necessary equipment to do their jobs. Their fears come against the backdrop that 48 staff at the private Netcare St Augustine's Hospital in Glenwood have been infected with the coronavirus. Plans are underway to close parts of that hospital so that fumigation can take place. Nursing union, the Democratic Nursing Union (Denosa) denied rumours that workers had "downed tools" saying that nurses at Wentworth hospital are merely demanding that the Department of Health immediately ensure their personal health by providing them with PPE gear. Patients were reportedly left sick and stranded on Monday after nurses refused to attend to their medical needs in fear of their health.

On Wednesday, Denosa Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said nurses want to be provided with protective gear.

He said nurses were at work and waiting to get protective gear.

According to a nurse who spoke to the Daily News on Wednesday morning, patients were turned away at Out Patient Department (OPD), on Monday without being assisted.

Mlungisi Ndlovu, provincial manager at the Public Servants Association in KZN said that hospital staff at Wentworth hospital refused to work because they had not been provided with sufficient PPE.

Speaking to eNCA on Wednesday, he said that more than 300 essential service workers are not prepared to screen and treat patients because they cant without PPE.

"We have challenges in Prince Mshiyeni, Estcourt and Wentworth... In KwaZulu-Natal we have a crisis," he said.

Ndlovu said that they agreed with the government that health workers were essential services and they should not down tools.

"And they are not going to down tools because there is no tools. there is no tools to work. If you want to prevent Covid-19 you should have all the PPE. So all the people who are treating patients they must be able to wear N95 (masks) and all the people who are screening patients must be given surgical masks. If the department is saying they must work, we are calling on the MEC and the HOD to come and work here without the PPE. Our member are frustrated, our members are stressed. We are committed to working with the government but what are we supposed to do?"

He said they had raised the issue with the provincial health the department but said they were "not being listened to".

"We have written to Sihle Zikalala, the premier of the KZN on 6th and the 12th (Feb) asking them to activate all their administrations that they are able to respond. But they are not responding to our communications... They must be upfront and tell us how many PPE they have. We understand that there is shortages but there are suppliers who are calling us on a daily basis saying they can supply the state. What's the problem with supplying essential service with equipment. People want to work, they are prepared to work," he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said it planned to respond to the union concerns at a press briefing later on Wednesday.

Daily News