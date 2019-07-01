Mthandeni Ngcobo, SA Municipal Workers’ Union chairperson in the Ugu district, said the municipality was going through a difficult time and there were rumours that workers might not get paid. File picture: Independent Media

Durban - UGU Municipality workers want the municipality placed under administration, saying that beyond rampant corruption at the entity, they feared not being paid their salaries. Last week irate workers went to the municipality to express their anger at the current state of affairs. The march resulted in acting mayor Phumlile Mthiyane addressing the crowd.

Mthiyane tried to calm the angry workers and told them they should put their grievances in writing. She said she was willing to talk as it seemed that there was miscommunication.

The workers are expected to march to the municipal offices again today to get feedback on their demands.

This is the latest chapter in woes that have befallen the cash-strapped municipality in the past few years. The Daily News has previously reported that the municipal district had to contend with water shortages, alleged corruption and steep rates hikes.

Mthandeni Ngcobo, SA Municipal Workers’ Union chairperson in the Ugu district, said the municipality was going through a difficult time and there were rumours that workers might not get paid.

Ngcobo said they were receiving information from union members alleging corrupt activities in the municipality. There were instances when Section 36 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, used to bypass normal tendering process when there is an urgent situation, though there was no emergency. These tenders were awarded to a select number of companies.

Another issue was that pipes and pumps worth millions would disappea. These were some of the reasons that forced them to protest, he said.

Ngcobo also said they wanted municipal manager DD Naidoo suspended and for corruption at Ugu to be investigated by the Hawks. They had lost faith in the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

George Henderson, DA caucus leader in the council, said things were not looking good. “Ugu is on its knees.”

The government needed to take action to arrest the deteriorating situation.

The DA had been calling for years for the municipality to be put under administration., It understood the union’s complaints as they had an even better understanding of what was happening than ward councillors as they worked within the municipality. He said the municipality was struggling to pay its workers this month.

France Zama, Senior Manager: Mayoralty and Communications, said he found it strange that the workers decided to embark on the protest as the issues they had raised were not new. Zama said it was disappointing that the workers decided to embark on a protest as they had open channels of communication where grievances could be addressed. “We were baffled,” he said of the demands made by the workers.

Zama challenged Samwu to present evidence of corruption at the municipality.

Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said newly appointed MEC Sipho Hlomuka had been sending experts to various municipalities across the province to get information on issues they were facing and to assess their state of governance. He said this was to get information so that effective solutions could be found and to stabilise these municipalities.

Last month Hlomuka intervened at Mpofana local municipality, which faced having its lights switched off by Eskom due to non-payment. The department put Abaqulusi municipality under administration in March this year after allegations of mismanagement.

Mabaso said they had not received any complaints or requests about Ugu.

